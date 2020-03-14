Known and reliable insider TheGamingRevolution has corroborated recent reports of a Tony Hawk title in development at Activision. However, according to him, the title in question is a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

TheGamingRevolution is the third person to make this claim. Back in November 2019, another known insider claimed that he learned from a source at Activision that the publisher had demoed Pro Skater 1 and 2. Earlier this week, punk band The Death Set announced on Facebook that they had licensed their songs to a Tony Hawk game set for release this year but later deleted the post.

While we do ask our readers to take this as a rumor until official confirmation, a Tony Hawk release (or re-release) in 2020 is looking more and more likely.

TheGamingRevolution further claimed that alongside Pro Skater Remastered, Activision is working on Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, a brand new free-to-play Call of Duty game by Sledgehammer (due out 2021) alongside this year’s Call of Duty, a player-versus-player Crash game, and Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered.

Call of Duty 2020 is a given but remasters of Modern Warfare 2 and The Wrath of Cortex won’t come as a surprise either. Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was outed by rating boards a while ago, and Activision itself has confirmed on numerous occasions that it’s interested in remastering more beloved titles from its library, which is likely to include Crash considering the success of the N Sane Trilogy.

Interestingly, TheGamingRevolution added that Activision is also working on developing a replacement for Destiny, the rights to which it relinquished to Bungie last year.

We’ll update our readers when have more information.

[Source: TheGamingRevolution (Twitter)]