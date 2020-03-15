Video game companies around the globe have managed to raise over $4.5 million for Australian bushfire relief efforts, according to a report by GamesIndustry.biz.

The biggest contributions were made by the Call of Duty and Humble Bundle communities. As previously announced, Modern Warfare players helped raise $1.6 million by purchasing the Outback Relief DLC. Humble Bundle revealed that it raised $2.4 million from the sale of its special $25 bundle.

As far as company donations are concerned, Sony Foundation Australia made the highest donation of $132,518. Its community raised $12,651 through livestreaming events and its employees donated over $5,000 separately. Other companies that donated included Digital Extremes, Wargaming, and Ubisoft Australia.

Bungie and Kojima Productions sold t-shirts to raise funds, which are still being calculated.

“Call of Duty players around the world came together in support of this terrible tragedy,” Activision said in a statement. “We’re honored to help in this effort with the funds from the Outback Relief pack. We thank everyone for their generosity, and we look forward to putting this donation into action.”

“Thank you to fans and our community,” added Infinity Ward. “Your inspiration drove the Outback Relief Pack. On behalf of everyone here at the studio, we thank you for your support.”

Humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief also thanked the community for its support.

“This was an astounding act of generosity on the part of Activision and the larger Call of Duty community, and we at Direct Relief are deeply grateful,” said the organization’s President and CEO, Thomas Tighe. “Most importantly, the Call of Duty community’s amazing support will translate directly into help for people in Australia.”

