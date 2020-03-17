At long last, tomorrow will see Sony unleash further details about the PlayStation 5. The “deep dive” into the next-gen system’s architecture will come from the console’s Lead System Architect, Mark Cerny. Such information is on track to go live in a PlayStation Blog post at 9:00am PST.

PlayStation’s official Twitter account shared the exciting news in brief post this morning. Check it out below:

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games. Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020

This news comes on the heels of Microsoft’s unveiling even more about Xbox Series X’s innards. Finally, PlayStation fans will be sated with a similar rundown. However, it is presently unclear just how much Mark Cerny will reveal in his upcoming PlayStation Blog post.

For much of the year, official PS5 information has been lacking. In fact, apart from the logo reveal at CES 2020, Sony itself has largely remained mum on the topic. The last few months have instead seen the public effectively receiving guesswork regarding the console from analysts and a number of patents whose products may never see the light of day. This is especially odd given that Sony led the charge on next-gen early last year with Wired interviews. Hopefully, Cerny’s blog post tomorrow means PS5 details will begin to drop more rapidly in the weeks ahead.

PlayStation 5 will release later this year during the holiday season. Although, coronavirus has one research firm estimating a potential delay.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter]