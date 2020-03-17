Limited Run Games and iam8Bit are teaming with Double Fine for limited physical edition releases of Psychonauts on the PlayStation 4. Only 1,000 units will be available for purchase, with the two distributors set to sell 500 apiece on their respective websites. 10 percent of all proceeds will go to WINGS, which supports the GDC Relief Charity initiative for indie developers. Preorders for the $29.99 physical release of Psychonauts go live tomorrow, March 18th, on the Limited Run Games and iam8bit websites.

This special edition of the beloved Double Fine adventure was initially meant as a GDC 2020 exclusive. Had things gone according to plan, iam8bit would’ve sold the physical version at its store in the event’s lobby area. As noted above, the shift in this version’s launch will see the three companies lend their support to WINGS for the GDC Relief Fund. A newly founded game label, WINGS works to finance games created by diverse teams, such as those run by “women and gender minority developers.”

Psychonauts Art Director, Scott Campbell, created an exclusive variant cover for the coming launch. Get a closer look at Campbell’s art in the image below:

GDC’s postponement put a lot of developers, notably indie creators, in a bind. Funds for travel, hotels, and additional costs were paid ahead of the show, which GDC organizers pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While those who registered for the event will receive be fully reimbursed, the relief fund intends to support small developers who need assistance due to non-refundable accommodations.

[Source: iam8Bit and Limited Run Games]