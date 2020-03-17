Streets of Rage 4 is due to release this spring, but currently lacks a release date. Still, preorders for the previously announced physical editions go live later this week on Friday, March 20th. Preorders will be available via distributor Limited Run Games’ website at 10:00am EST. These physical releases will only launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of Streets of Rage 4.

According to the following Twitter announcement from Limited Run Games, physical copies are slated to roll out with Standard and Classic Editions. Preorders will last until one week after the game’s digital release date, which presently remains under wraps.

Streets of Rage 4 from @Dotemu, @Lizardcube, & @Guard_Crush gets a Limited Run on Friday, March 20. Standard and Classic physical editions will be available to pre-order for PS4 & Switch on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo starting at 10am ET on 3/20 until a week after digital release. pic.twitter.com/j0bxeFUU96 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 16, 2020

Streets of Rage 4’s Classic Edition will come packaged with a steelbook case, reversible cover, and custom Genesis Clam Shell case. The latter is designed to fit both the steelbook and standard game case. See the Classic Edition’s contents in the image below, courtesy of Gematsu:

At the time of writing, neither Limited Run Games nor Sega have shared pricing details. Such information is bound to become available later in the week when preorders go live, however.

Limited Run Games also plans to release an “ultra-tricked-out” Limited Edition, according to a subsequent tweet. Details on this particular version will emerge at a later time.

Streets of Rage 4 is slated to launch this spring for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Limited Run Games via Gematsu]