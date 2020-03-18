During his PlayStation 5 talk, Lead System Architect Mark Cerny confirmed a few simple details about backwards compatibility. Most notably, “almost” all of the top 100 PlayStation 4 games will be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5 at launch. According to Cerny, those top 100 games were chosen based on play time alone.

Sony has yet to confirm the exact number of games that will work in this manner. The corporation also remains silent on which games specifically will be backwards compatible. Such news is bound to surface closer to the PlayStation 5’s holiday 2020 launch.

Cerny went on to explain that the PS5 runs far too fast for some PS4 experiences; thus, backwards compatible PS4 games will necessitate plenty of adjustments. As a consequence, decisions on this front will have to be made on a case by case basis.

Naturally, this additionally raises question about the possibilities of backwards compatibility with regards to PlayStation’s other legacy consoles. At the time of writing, rumors concerning PS1, PS2, and PS3 functionality remain merely that–rumors.

Cerny’s discussion focused solely on the PlayStation 5’s internals and architecture, meaning tech talk dominated the discussion. However, it’s worth remembering that this particular presentation was originally designed with Game Developers Conference (GDC) in mind. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan confirmed as much when introducing Cerny at the start of this morning’s PS5 presentation.

Unfortunately, it is unknown when exactly Sony intends to share further details, such as the console’s design, the DualShock 5, and the overall price of the hardware.

[Source via Shinobi602 on Twitter]