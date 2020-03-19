The last few days have seen GameStop‘s practices further called into question for refusing to close its stores during the coronavirus pandemic. A reported memo recently sent to stores suggests the retail chain is doubling down. Should cities across the nation undergo lockdowns to better contain the virus’ spread, GameStop intends to remain open. The corporation’s argument hinges on it serving as “essential retail.”

Kotaku has obtained a memo that GameStop reportedly sent to its staff this afternoon. The memo informs employees of GameStop’s supposed classification as “essential retail,” exempting it from mandatory closures alongside the likes of pharmacies and grocery stores.

According to Kotaku, the memo reads in part: “Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.”

Employees received the message from corporate in the wake of some local authorities trying to shutter GameStop stores. The memo continues, “we have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store Managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.” Kotaku’s report notes GameStop’s memo additionally advises authorities to contact the retailer’s headquarters, in case there’s a perceived issue with the store’s policy.

This news comes on the heels of GameStop’s note about taking “safety precaution[s].” Such precautions come in the form of selling DOOM Eternal early to mitigate health risks, since id Software’s latest launches tomorrow alongside Animal Crossing. At the very least, the move seemed somewhat of a half-step in the right direction. However, this new mandate to keep stores open should lockdowns be enforced is not in any way, shape, or form precautious.

