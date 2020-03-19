PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Next Week’s Update Will Bring Cross-Play to World War Z for Console Players

world war z cross-play

Several months after cross-play’s announcement, developer Saber Interactive is finally prepared to launch the feature for World War Z. The cross-play update will go live on Monday, March 23rd, allowing players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to play together. Other free content slated to launch alongside the new update includes weapon variants and a fresh mission objective. Paid content is also on track to roll out that day, introducing four additional character skins.

Saber Interactive shared the news with fans in the following Twitter post:

Following yesterday’s tease, only two of the four character skins remain a mystery. See two of the “War Heroes” below:

Since World War Z’s release early last year, Saber Interactive has continuously updated the title with free and paid content. One recent update in particular brought horde mode to the zombie-infested experience for free.

Outside of DLC and updates, little is known about the future of World War Z. However, Saber does seem interested in at least considering a potential sequel. Nothing seems written in stone as of yet, though. Interestingly, Saber’s hint at a possible sequel came on the heels of the studio’s acquisition by THQ Nordic’s parent company, Embracer Group. With the purchase, Embracer acquired all of Saber’s assets and other related entities, including studios established in Belarus, Portugal, Russia, Spain, and Sweden.

World War Z is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: World War Z on Twitter]