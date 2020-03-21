Days after GameStop came under fire for not complying with lockdowns aimed to control the spread of Coronavirus, the company has closed down its California stores until further notice.

As authorities asked non-essential businesses to remain closed, GameStop defiantly argued that it was an “essential” business because it sold peripherals required for people to work from home. The U.S. retailer came under intense scrutiny for putting its employees and public at risk while its international stores in neighboring Canada announced that they’ll remain closed.

“We are closing our stores in California,” reads a new memo obtained by Kotaku. “The closure will remain in effect until further notice as we obtain more information from the California Governor’s Office.”

At least two employees have told Kotaku that they’ve been instructed to either use personal time or file for unemployment because they won’t be paid as long as stores remain closed. GameStop has been struggling financially for a number of years, and has been deploying desperate measures to curb losses.

Prior to the temporary closure, the company published a list of measures it had taken to comply with CDC guidelines. “We are working diligently during this unprecedented time to provide our customers and associates with the safest environment possible,” wrote GameStop.

Measures included: allowing 10 customers per store at any given time, creating 6-foot parameter between customers at checkout, reducing hours of operation, suspending trade-ins, disabling in-store gaming stations, and postponing events and launch activities.

[Source: Kotaku]

