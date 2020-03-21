Nacon and KT Racing have announced that the next entry in the World Rally Championship series will release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X following its initial launch on current-gen platforms. WRC 9 will feature events based in Japan, Kenya, and New Zealand from WRC’s 2020 calendar.

“The introduction of new-generation gaming consoles is a wonderfully exciting step and we’re delighted WRC 9 will be the first rally game to become available to gamers on such platforms,” said WRC Promoter managing director, Oliver Ciesla. “WRC 9 now also features the tough gravel special stages at Kenya’s iconic Safari Rally, beautiful flowing roads on New Zealand’s North Island and challenging asphalt tests from Japan.”

KT Racing promised “significant” updates and realism, adding that WRC 9 will “pave the way for further ground-breaking development in WRC 10 and WRC 11.”

Features include:

An enhanced and more challenging career mode

Three new rallies: Japan, New Zealand, and Kenya.

Over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC.

Over 15 bonus cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC

“To improve and refine certain vehicle behaviors, the developers have again focused on the realism of car physics – including suspensions, braking and mass transfer – to take authenticity to the next level,” added KT Racing. “This attention to detail faithfully reproduces the vehicles’ responsiveness on all surfaces and in all conditions found in the real championship. A special focus on sound also provides deeper immersion.”

WRC 9 will first release on September 3, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.