Following Mark Cerny’s presentation detailing the PlayStation 5‘s technical specifications, an intense debate ensued over the console being “underpowered” compared to the Xbox Series X. Many developers opined on Twitter that fans were caught up in numbers and specs that they didn’t understand, and that from a developer’s point of view, the PS5 is “revolutionary.”

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has revealed in his latest Splitscreen podcast that he’s heard from multiple developers working on next-gen consoles that the PS5 is actually “superior” to the Xbox Series X in ways that Sony can’t exactly disclose right now. The developers are reportedly of the view that the PS5 is a “beast” and it’s a “shame” that Sony is unable to talk more about the console’s capabilities at the moment.

“I’m getting texts even today from developers being, like, this is such a shame – the PS5 is superior in all these other ways that they’re not able to message right now or can’t talk about right now,” said Schreier. “I heard from at least three different people in the past couple of hours since the Cerny thing being like, wow, the PS5 is actually the more superior piece of hardware in a lot of different ways, despite what we were seeing in these spec sheets.”

Echoing what Ready at Dawn’s Andrea Pessino and several Naughty Dog developers said on Twitter, Schreier’s contacts said that there are a lot of behind-the-scenes tools and features packed into the PS5 that are “revolutionary” for game development.

[Source: Splitscreen via Reddit]