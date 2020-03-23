Even as Nintendo-related content is getting removed from Dreams, PlayStation content is making its way into Animal Crossing: New Horizons via user creations. Much like previous iterations of the Animal Crossing series, New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch features a pattern tool pixel-art generator that looks like something straight out of Mario Paint. Add some dots to the board, throw in some color, and badda-bing, you’ve got something that looks like a nerdy cross-stitch.

While this system lets players import old designs from previous titles like New Leaf and Happy Home Designer, the Nintendo Switch Online app also offers an import feature to get creations from other users. Thanks to Nooklink, players can scan QR codes into New Horizons and bring in original designs from the outside world. This is achieved via the Animal Crossing pattern tool, created by developers Thulinma, DamSetViet, and Myumi.

Using The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pattern Tool

While you can use this tool to import images into the pixelated art of the Animal Crossing world, some Reddit users have wisely spent their time creating works of PlayStation art. Redditor 7emperor790 used the tool and import method to bring Kratos, Nathan Drake, and other PlayStation favorites into the newest Nintendo craze, with impressive results. This industrious creator missed the chance to include characters from Infamous, given the game’s origins as something more akin to Animal Crossing than a superhero simulator (though Second Son is represented in the upper right corner).

The steps for using the tool in this way are simple. Download the Nintendo Online app to your mobile device while also enabling Nooklink by pressing the minus button at the title screen. You’ll be scanning QR codes to get creations into the game, so make sure the code is available on a device other than the phone.

Coming up with your own PlayStation-themed designs in New Horizons? Link screenshots to them in the comments and we’ll take a look.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on the Nintendo Switch. Sorry PlayStation fans.