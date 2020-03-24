Fans who haven’t caught up on Dragon Age‘s comic book adventures will soon be able to do so in a much more convenient fashion. On October 27th, Dark Horse Books plans to release Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels for $29.99. Preorders for the 448-page collection paperback collection are currently live on Amazon.

As the work’s title suggests, this paperback collects the first five Dragon Age graphic novels, all published by Dark Horse. It’s worth noting that IDW Publishing’s six-issue series, which takes place before Dragon Age: Origin, is not included. Fans should still find this an impressive package, though. According to the Amazon listing, Dragon Age: The First Five Graphic Novels includes: Dragon Age: The Silent Grove #1-6, Dragon Age: Those Who Speak #1-3, Dragon Age: Until We Sleep #1-3, Dragon Age: Magekiller #1-5, and Dragon Age: Knight Errant #1-5.

Dragon Age Lead Writer David Gaider penned the collection’s first work, The Silent Grove. This particular series is set after the events of Dragon Age II. Gaider returned for Those Who Speak, which serves as a direct sequel to The Silent Grove. Star Wars: The Old Republic scribe Alexander Freed joined Gaider for Until We Sleep, another follow-up to the comics’ ongoing tales.

Greg Rucka, known for his work on Gotham Central and Wonder Woman comics, penned Magekiller, which is set prior to Dragon Age: Inquisition. Knight Errant, the collection’s last series, takes place after Inquisition’s Trespasser DLC. This entry brought aboard writing duo Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir, New Mutants co-creators. The duo’s subsequent Dragon Age works, Deception and Blue Wraith, don’t feature in this collection.

A similar collection is in the works for Dark Horse’s Mass Effect comics. Mass Effect: The Complete Comics launches this September for $34.99. The omnibus is a massive 816 pages in length, offering fans another escape into BioWare’s award-winning space opera.

[Source: Amazon]