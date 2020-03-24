PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – March 24, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Paper Beast ($29.99)

PS4 Games

Arcade Archives FORMATION Z ($7.99)

The Council – The Complete Season ($24.99)

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition ($24.99)

Dissection ($4.99)

Doigurai ($4.99)

Doom 64 ($4.99)

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition ($59.99)

Duck Souls+ ($4.99)

Element Space ($24.99)

Explosive Jake ($4.99)

Freedom Finger ($14.99)

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III Deluxe Edition ($16.99)

Kamiko ($4.99)

Maze ($9.99)

Moons of Madness ($29.99)

Odallus: The Dark Call ($9.59)

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition ($7.99)

Rainbows, toilets and unicorns ($6.99)

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 ($59.99)

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure ($9.99)

WARTILE ($19.99)

WARTILE Complete Edition ($26.99)

WARTILE Original Soundtrack ($4.99)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution ($39.99)

PS Vita Games

Duck Souls+ ($4.99)

Explosive Jake ($4.99)

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure ($9.99)

