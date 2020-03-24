While we probably won’t be getting an official announcement about the PS Plus games for April 2020 until next Wednesday, April 1, it looks like next month’s offerings have already leaked. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0 will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month. An unlisted YouTube video from PlayStation Access was discovered that detailed the announcement. At the time of this writing, the video is still live, however, we can probably expect it to be taken down soon as the announcement isn’t supposed to happen for another week. (Editor’s Note: Video has now been made “Private,” but not removed entirely, which lends further credence to its accuracy.)

PlayStation Plus announcements always occur on the Wednesday preceding the first Tuesday of the month, when the new free games go live. In this case, the first Tuesday of April 2020 falls on April 7, so the PS Plus free games announcement for the month will be happening on April 1.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the final part of the Nathan Drake saga (at least for the time being). While another Uncharted game did come later—Uncharted: The Lost Legacy—it focused on Chloe and Nadine, rather than Drake. DiRT Rally 2.0 is a rally racer from Codemasters, experts in racing game design. It’s a unique experience that won’t be for everyone but should get racing fans’ engines revving.

These titles will be replacing Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, the March 2020 free PS Plus games that are scheduled to be active until Monday, April 6. When the store refreshes on Tuesday, April 7, they’ll be gone, so make sure to at least add them to your library before they speed away.

What do you think of the leaked PS Plus free games for April 2020? Have you been holding off on playing Nathan Drake’s final adventure? Is a rally racer up your alley? Let us know your thoughts on the latest additions to the PlayStation Plus free games lineup.

[Via: ResetEra]