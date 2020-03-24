Late last week, one creator in Dreams, Piece of Craft, saw their Mario-related content removed from the game, following a complaint from Nintendo. While it is unknown how exactly said complaint will affect other licensed creations in Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made it clear a Nintendo purge of some sort looms ahead. Due to the IP Infringement Notice, Nintendo-centric content will be excised on “an individual case-by-case basis.”

Sony detailed as much in a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, telling the publication,

Sony Interactive Entertainment is notifying the affected users that an IP Infringement Notice has been received from Nintendo and that the content will be removed. We cannot comment on volume of content to be removed, this is done on an individual case by case basis.

Of course, this raises the question of how other companies may respond to Dreams creations inspired by their original IP. For example, the likes of Dead Space, Crash Bandicoot, and Fallout 4 have all made the rounds online because of impressive recreations in Media Molecule’s new project. Might Electronic Arts, Activision, and Bethesda Softworks take actions similar to those of Nintendo? Only time will tell.

Media Molecule has big plans for its latest creativity-focused release. In a recently shared roadmap, the studio outlined a number of its future intentions for Dreams as a whole. Though specific details, release dates, and the like remain under wraps for the time being, works-in-progress for Dreams include a demo, VR expansion, Twitch integration, new character packs, personal level cap increase, genealogy browser, and much more.

A host of community requests are also being taken into consideration by the studio, such as profile page improvements, additional imp features, and an upgraded system for trending content.

Dreams is in stores now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via GamesIndustry.biz]