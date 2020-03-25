Avalanche Studios Next Game Teased, Alongside Company Rebranding

Avalanche Studios, the company behind the Just Cause series and last year’s Rage 2, has overhauled its brand identity. The entity as a whole will now go by Avalanche Studios Group, with three different “creative divisions” under its umbrella. Those divisions include Avalanche Studios, Expansive Worlds, and Systemic Reaction. In addition to rebranding, the company is also teasing a new project that’s being developed in Malmö, Sweden. The game in question currently lacks a title and official details, but a teaser trailer has gone live.

Get a glimpse of Avalanche Studios Group’ next project in the video below:

Avalanche Studios (Just Cause, Rage 2) and Expansive Worlds (theHunter: Call of the Wild) serve as “AAA partners and outdoor games divisions.” Systemic Reaction (Generation Zero), meanwhile, represents the company’s self-publishing brand. As evidenced by the video title above, Systemic Reaction will lead the charge on the unannounced new project.

Established in 2003, Avalanche has built quite the AAA business for itself. In the last five years, the brand has seen further expansion thanks to self-publishing efforts. This evolution into Avalanche Studios Group with its three different divisions “marks the start of a new era,” according to the group’s CEO, Pim Holfve. Such change won’t affect the company’s overall vision, however, which still hinges on the development of immersive open world experiences.

In a press release sharing the above details, Holfve additionally noted that Avalanche Studios Group has “several games in development.” Considering the company’s relatively robust offerings, which includes 2015’s Mad Max, the possibilities seem vast.

[Source: Avalanche Studios Group]