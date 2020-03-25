DOOM Eternal is already off to an incredible start. Over this past weekend, the new entry smashed the franchise’s opening weekend sales records. Apparently, id Software’s latest doubled DOOM 2016’s opening weekend revenue during its first few days on the market.

Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced the celebratory news in a recent press release. The details, however, do not include specific sales data, which Bethesda notoriously keeps under lock and key for all of its games. Still, this most definitely counts as an impressive feat for the nearly 30-year-old series. Bethesda Softworks also reports that DOOM Eternal quickly became the best-selling title on Steam for the week, bringing in a total peak of 100,000 concurrent users on the platform.

The newest DOOM entry is already being regarded as one of the best games this year, as well as a potential Game of the Year contender. Our review, specifically, awarded it a 9.5 out of 10, praising the game’s combat and fun factor. It’s received similar acclaim across the board, likely contributing to its meteoric sales success in some respect. (Though hype for it was already high, we’d wager folks being forced to stay at home amid a pandemic also contributed to its sales in many ways.)

Though the title is now out in the wild, id Software still plans to support DOOM Eternal in the months ahead. In fact, the studio intends to roll out more post-launch DLC for this installment than it did for the 2016 release. As such, players should anticipate new BATTLEMODE content in the form of free maps and demons. During QuakeCon 2018, Game Director Marty Stratton teased that id would additionally develop single-player DLC. Little has been said of such content since then, however.

DOOM Eternal is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Bethesda Softworks via MP1st]