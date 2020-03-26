Fallout 76‘s long-awaited Wastelanders update is facing yet another release delay. This latest push won’t knock the content too far back, though. Due to coronavirus’ impact on how many studio’s presently operate, Bethesda Game Studios included, Wastelanders will now arrive on April 14th instead of April 7th.

Bethesda shared news of the short delay in the following Twitter post:

Wastelanders Release Update pic.twitter.com/h5Rxn359r4 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 26, 2020

With BGS developers now working remotely from home, testing for the Wastelanders content has been greatly affected, the message notes. The delay will provide the team with the extra time necessary to assure everything is in working condition.

Originally meant to launch last fall, this serves as the update’s second delay. The first pushed Wastelanders to its early 2020 launch date, giving Bethesda a chance to ensure it met community standards.

Should things go as planned, Wastelanders will serve as somewhat of an overhaul for Fallout 76. The update’s key feature is the introduction of NPCs, something players have longed for since launch. Bethesda recently shared a few details about a couple of NPCs players will meet next month. The first is The Wayward owner, Duchess, who will offer travelers a place to unwind. A ghoul named Mort counts as another forthcoming character. Supposedly, Mort is Duchess’ most loyal patron and always ready to sit down for a drink. Regardless of the delay, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to meet both NPCs and others for themselves.

Coronavirus is causing delays elsewhere, too. Namely, both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 3 physical shipments are likely to be affected in the weeks ahead. Wired Productions is also pushing release dates for Deliver Us The Moon and Those Who Remain.

Fallout 76 is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Bethesda Games Studios on Twitter]

