Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled may have run its last Grand Prix event, but the content is still cruising in. While players may not be competing or the seasonal event rewards anymore, Beenox made sure to add plenty for players to do and find in the coming months. From new developer Time Trials to a bunch of brand new cosmetics and even adding the Iron Checkpoint Crate itself as a secret character, the latest Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled update adds plenty of new stuff to the game as the final Grand Prix even comes to a close.

Starting with today’s update, here’s what’s new:

Beenox “Thank You” Pack – Free for all players with the update, Beenox is offering everyone a “thank you” pack just for being fans of the game. The pack includes:

Geary, the robotic clean freak (if you haven’t already unlocked)

Crunch, part cyborg, part Bandicoot (if not already unlocked)

Beenox-themed skins for Crash, Cortex and Crunch. And, due to popular demand, the first ever Legendary skin for Geary!

A Beenox-themed kart

A Beenox-themed paintjob

A Beenox-themed sticker

A set of Beenox-themed wheels

Wumpa Challenges – Grand Prix-style challenges return with the Wumpa Challenge system. Challenges will rotate daily, weekly, and monthly, rewarding Wumpa coins for completion.

Ghost Hunt : “With Wumpa Challenges, the ‘Ghost Hunt’ challenge type returns, specifically for the Nina’s Nightmare track. Smash open a mischievous ghost from its crate, catch up to the ghost to capture it and complete Wumpa challenges. The more of these crates you break, the more ghosts will be flying around and the more challenges you can complete!”

: “With Wumpa Challenges, the ‘Ghost Hunt’ challenge type returns, specifically for the Nina’s Nightmare track. Smash open a mischievous ghost from its crate, catch up to the ghost to capture it and complete Wumpa challenges. The more of these crates you break, the more ghosts will be flying around and the more challenges you can complete!” Golden Wumpa Hunt: “The Golden Wumpa Hunt will remain. Ready up on any course, then take off and try to catch the Golden Wumpa Fruit. The fruit will be hiding in glowing crates. Follow the glow and smash through the crates to collect the Golden Wumpa Fruit. You’ll be rewarded with a stash of Wumpa Coins for your efforts!”

“The Golden Wumpa Hunt will remain. Ready up on any course, then take off and try to catch the Golden Wumpa Fruit. The fruit will be hiding in glowing crates. Follow the glow and smash through the crates to collect the Golden Wumpa Fruit. You’ll be rewarded with a stash of Wumpa Coins for your efforts!” Plus Additional Challenges: Players will be uniquely tested across various challenges that will see them playing in a variety of unique ways.

Time Trials –

Beating Beenox: Can you beat the best times set by the Beenox developers themselves? “Beat them all and get a super special set of Legendary Wheels to show off your ultimate CTR skills!”

Can you beat the best times set by the Beenox developers themselves? “Beat them all and get a super special set of Legendary Wheels to show off your ultimate CTR skills!” Oxide’s and Velo’s Time Trials: Even though the Grand Prix events are over if you beat all of Oxide’s Time Trials, players will obtain the Champion Kart, along with a special new Signature Decal. If you also manage to complete all of Velo’s times, players will get another special new Signature Decal for the Champion Kart. Players who have already beaten them will have this content automatically unlock.

New Pit Stop Cosmetics – Items from previous Grand Prix events will start rotating through the Pit Stop, so check back often to obtain anything you missed. You can refresh the Pit Stop twice daily now to have a chance at even more items. In addition, there are a few new cosmetics being added:

Three new characters including the Lab Assistant, Baby Cortex and Baby N. Tropy!

Two new karts, both of which are customizable; the Neon Hawk airplane kart and the Nitro GT kart.

An assortment of new Legendary Skins.

An assortment of new color variations for existing Legendary Skins.

An assortment of customization items for karts.

“Fixed” Rilla Roo character (Players who have unlocked the old Rilla Roo will get the new fixed version free. The old one will still be available as a separate character)

Secret “Iron Checkpoint Crate” Character – Yes, the Iron Checkpoint Crate is literally going to become a playable character in the game, but it’s going to be tough to unlock. Players will need to find and break the Beenox crate hidden on every track to get this one.

New Paint Jobs for winning Cup Races on all three difficulties

Listen to each track’s soundtrack from the options menu

Leaderboard reset

This massive infusion of new post-Grand Prix Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled content should be enough to keep even the most hardcore racing fans busy for quite a while, with fun new challenges to undertake and cosmetics to earn. Right now there’s no indication that anything else is coming later, but Beenox is at least going to continue supporting the game’s online modes for the foreseeable future.

Now get to scouring each track. We’ve got a secret Iron Checkpoint Crate character to unlock.

[Source: Activision]

