Control and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment has signed a deal with an as yet unnamed “major publisher.” The deal will see the studio develop two games, both set in the same franchise. At the time of writing, Remedy has yet to specify which franchise. One of the two titles will be the team’s next multi-platform AAA game. Meanwhile, the other is to serve as a “smaller-scale project.” Both will launch on next-gen consoles and PC.

Similar to Quantum Break and Control, Remedy’s proprietary Northlight engine will power the two new projects. Said games have nothing to do with the studio’s story mode work on Smilegate’s CrossfireX. The two titles in question are also separate from the live-service experience known as Vanguard. That leaves the unannounced third title, which Remedy recently reported was entering pre-production and “proceeding well.” Remedy plans to unveil more details later today in a press release.

Taking all of the above into consideration, Remedy has plenty on its plate. Earlier this week, the team launched Control’s first story expansion, The Foundation, on PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s slated to hit Xbox One this June. And the studio is also hard at work on Control’s second story DLC, AWE. This particular expansion will give players access to a new location known as the Investigations Sector. It currently lacks a solid release date, but should launch during mid-2020. Both expansion are available to purchase via Control’s Season Pass, which costs $24.99.

Control hit stores shelves last August, quickly becoming somewhat of a sleeper hit. Every award show in recent months has honored Remedy’s latest to some degree, with Control bringing home quite a few trophies. In fact, it just won big at this year’s GDC Awards, earning three awards. Along with Death Stranding, the title is up for a record-breaking 11 nominations at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, BAFTA will hold a digital ceremony on April 2nd.

