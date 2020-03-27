The award-winning studio behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and this year’s hotly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has donated a large sum to coronavirus relief efforts. In collaboration with Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, a Polish nonprofit organization, CD Projekt RED donated 4 million PLN (approximately $970,000 USD) to help fight the virus’ spread in Poland.

Studio Co-Founder Marcin Iwiński shared news of the generous donation in a recent Linkedin post. Fundacja Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, in particular, has more than 20 years experience with fundraising for medical equipment, Iwiński noted. Of the 4 million PLN, CD Projekt RED itself donated half. The studio’s Board of Directors contributed the other 2 million PLN.

Iwiński’s post continues, “we’d like to thank all the brave souls who fight for our well-being every day and hope these funds help in your effort to rid us of the virus.” Anyone interested in learning more about the nonprofit’s efforts can visit the organization’s official website.

In a Facebook post last week, CD Projekt RED announced the studio had transitioned to working remotely. At present, it is unknown what impact, if any, the coronavirus epidemic will have on Cyberpunk 2077’s presently scheduled September release.

Little has been shown of the sci-fi title since last summer. Though CD Projekt was set to show it off in some respect at Taipei Game Show and PAX East, those plans were scrapped following the cancellation of both events. The studio is currently slated to appear at gamescom this year, should the convention still be allowed to proceed.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Linkedin via PC Gamer]

