After Evil Dead/Army of Darkness’ Ash Williams was accidentally outed as an upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character via licensing jargon on a WB/NetherRealm email, new datamine material suggests that the game will actually be getting a grand total of 11 more characters including the aforementioned Ash.

Dataminer thethiny recently rooted around in the game’s files and uncovered a total of 42 character slots. They said that Mortal Kombat X’s slots were all pre-determined and eventually all filled, so if Mortal Kombat 11 is following suit, we still have 11 characters set to be added to the game.

The total number of Character slots in MK11 is 42. In MKX, all the slots were predetermined since launch, and all of them were occupied down the road. (Cells start at Cell_0, so Cell_41 is Cell # 42). pic.twitter.com/MyJjIvX3SL — thethiny (@thethiny) March 26, 2020

The most recent DLC character, Spawn, counts as fighter number 31, and the all-but-confirmed Ash Williams would be 32. That means that there are 10 additional characters that could range from returning MK fighters from other games to other guest characters. NetherRealm loves to dig into horror and action classics for its characters, having seen the likes of Freddy Kreuger in Mortal Kombat 2011, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Predator, and Alien in Mortal Kombat X, and the Terminator, Joker, and Spawn already in Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat 11’s first fighter pack added six new characters to the base game’s roster (plus Shao Kahn separately or with pre0rder). We know that another character pack is incoming, with NetherRealm’s Ed Boon saying that the game would receive a lot of additional support beyond the first season of DLC, with more surprises to come.

The first anniversary of Mortal Kombat 11 is quickly approaching on April 23, and another leak from Steam seems to indicate the impending reveal of the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection, which is expected to bundle the game with the first year’s worth of added fighters. The one year anniversary would also be the perfect time to announce a second Kombat Pass with a slate of new fighters, though whether or not we can expect it to fill all 11 currently open character slots is unknown.

Who do you want to see added as Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters, either returning from previous games or as guest stars? Certain datamines speculate that Fujin, Sheeva, and even Robocop could be coming, but that still leaves plenty of unknown slots for some interesting and unexpected surprises.

[Source: Game Revolution]

