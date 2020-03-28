Actor Abubakar Salim, who voiced Bayek of Siwa in Assassin’s Creed Origins, has opened up his own video game studio, Silver Rain Games. Former BAFTA games program manager, Melissa Philips, has teamed up with Salim and the two have plans to give budding developers a chance.

Outside the gaming world, Salim is known for his roles in numerous television shows including Black Mirror and 24. According to the actor, working on video games inspired him to “tell stories that will empower players” like some of his favorite games. Speaking to Games Industry, Salim revealed that he’s an avid gamer and grew up playing games like Kingdom Hearts and World of Warcraft.

“I’ve played so many games, I’ve been in games, I got into storytelling through games. So it just felt natural to start a games studio and create awesome content,” Salim told Games Industry.

Speaking of his experience with Assassin’s Creed, Salim said that he’s played the series from the beginning, and it taught him a lot about different aspects of video game development.

“With Assassin’s Creed, one of the strongest cores of the whole process [of making the game] was the story and the world,” he continued. “That was what influenced and supported the actual creation of the game, from the mechanics to the art and the sound. It all came from the story, and that core feeling of seeing the pitch of what they were trying to do with Origins.”

Salim said that he hasn’t yet decided what platforms Silver Rain Games will be developing for, but he hopes to reach as many gamers as possible.

[Source: Games Industry]