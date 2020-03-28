GameStop is reportedly asking employees in Massachusetts to wrap their hands in plastic bags when dealing with the public amid a statewide order requiring non-essential businesses to shut down.

Last week, GameStop announced that it’ll be processing digital orders at its facilities and will offer curbside pick ups, which allow customers to make payments at the door. According to Boston Globe, employees have been asked to wrap one hand in a plastic bag when accepting cards from customers.

A store manager spoke to Boston Globe on condition of anonymity, and said that he received a message with instructions from the head office titled “Chip card best practices.” It states:

Lightly (you want to be able to get it off easily) tape a GameStop plastic bag over your hand and arm. Do not open the door all the way – keep the glass between you and the guest’s face – just reach out your arm.

“I have to make a choice between doing a job that nobody needs during a pandemic and not being paid, and possibly infecting people or being infected,” the manager told Boston Globe. “We know for a fact the disease is contagious even when you’re asymptomatic.”

GameStop didn’t respond to Boston Globe’s question about instructing employees to use plastic bags, but said:

With employee and customer safety as our paramount concern, all our stores remain closed to customer access, including those in Massachusetts. We are processing orders on a digital basis through our new curbside [email protected] shipping service. Only employees may enter our stores at this time. Importantly, all GameStop employees have been assured that they do not have to work if they are not comfortable, or need to stay home to care for a family member. While GameStop is best known as a provider of gaming and home entertainment systems, we also offer a wide array of products and devices that are important to facilitate remote work, distance learning, and virtual connectivity.

GameStop’s business has reportedly been booming over the past few weeks as demand for video games increased due to lockdowns.

[Source: Boston Globe]

