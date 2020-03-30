Amazon is currently running a Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale on video games that stacks with some pretty deep discounts on recent releases. If you’re currently stuck at home and looking for something new to play, you might be able to find something on your wishlist (or even something you never knew you wanted) on this list. It includes games like Death Stranding and Metro Exodus for half off, MediEvil at a discount price, and Mortal Kombat 11 for pretty cheap (perhaps getting ready for the debut of a bunch of new characters). Many of the video game deals are similar to the last time Amazon ran this promotion, which may be Amazon’s way of moving inventory out of its warehouses.
Here’s everything that qualifies for the Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free video game sale, along with their current prices as of publication. Please note that prices are subject to change, and Amazon may add or remove items from this promotion. The deal will automatically apply when qualifying items are added to your cart, making the cheapest of the three games free. Amazon doesn’t currently list an end date for the promotion, so make sure to pick up anything you want before it goes away. Keep in mind that physical games shipping from Amazon may currently be delayed due to being “nonessential” items during the coronavirus outbreak.
The promo also includes a number of board games which can be mixed and matched with the video games.
Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free Video Game Sale
PlayStation 4
- Astroneer – $25.88
- The Bard’s Tale IV Director’s Cut – $33.99
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – $37.74
- Catherine Full Body – $50.78
- Code Vein – $36.99
- Contra Rogue Corps – $24.64
- Darksiders Genesis – $33.88
- Date a Live: Rio-Reincarnation – $39.97
- Death Stranding – $29.99
- Devil May Cry 5 – $59.99
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – $50.00
- The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – $29.73
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Steelbook Gold Edition – $69.99
- Hitman Definitive Edition – $16.97
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure – $29.99
- Jumanji: The Video Game – $37.73
- La Mulana 1 & 2 Hidden Treasures Edition – $59.96
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $19.68
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $14.99
- Life is Strange 2 – $37.13
- MediEvil – $19.99
- Metro Exodus – $29.99
- Monster Energy Supercross The Video Game – $49.93
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – $38.59
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.83
- Mortal Kombat XL – $12.49
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $59.99
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – $29.99
- Nioh 2 – $59.88
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.43
- Risk of Rain 2 – $16.99
- Shenmue 3 – $27.49
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 w/ Season pass – $15.89
- Street Outlaws: The List – $29.99
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD – $20.99
- The Outer Worlds – $35.14
- Two Point Hospital – $39.99
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Deluxe – $24.52
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe – $17.00
- World of Warships Legends Deluxe – $33.99
- World War Z – $19.93
- Wreckfest – $33.99
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War – $49.89
Nintendo Switch
- Catherine Full Body – $50.78
- Contra Rogue Corps – $24.64
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $33.66
- Darksiders Genesis – $33.88
- Disney Tsum Tsum Festival – $38.73
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – $29.73
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure – $29.99
- Jumanji: The Video Game – $37.73
- Just Dance 2020 – $35.83
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $19.68
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $14.99
- Monster Energy Supercross The Video Game – $49.93
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.83
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $59.99
- Namco Museum Arcade Pac – $28.41
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.43
- Risk of Rain 2 – $16.99
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition – $35.49
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD – $20.99
- The Outer Worlds – $35.14
Xbox One
- Astroneer – $25.88
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 – $37.74
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $39.99
- Close to the Sun – $23.48
- Code Vein – $36.99
- Contra Rogue Corps – $24.64
- Darksiders Genesis – $33.88
- DayZ – $38.49
- Devil May Cry 5 – $23.96
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – $15.38
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – $50.00
- The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99
- FIFA 20 – $25.00
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – $29.73
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium – $17.99
- Halo 5 Guardians – $14.59
- Hitman Definitive Edition – $16.97
- Jumanji: The Video Game – $37.73
- La Mulana 1 & 2 Hidden Treasures Edition – $59.96
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $19.68
- LEGO Jurassic World – $13.29
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $14.99
- Life is Strange 2 – $37.13
- Metro Exodus – $29.99
- Minecraft Starter Collection – $29.88
- Monster Energy Supercross The Video Game – $49.93
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $29.83
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $59.99
- My Time at Portia – $19.99
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels – $29.99
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.43
- Risk of Rain 2 – $16.99
- The Sims 4 Plus Island Living Bundle – $24.99
- Street Outlaws: The List – $29.99
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD – $20.99
- The Outer Worlds – $35.14
- Two Point Hospital – $39.99
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 Deluxe – $24.52
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe – $17.00
- World of Warships Legends Deluxe – $33.99
- World War Z – $19.93
- Wreckfest – $33.99
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $19.48
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War – $49.89
- Zombieland Double Tab Roadtrip – $21.53
PC
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $32.99
- Darksiders Genesis – $33.88
- Overwatch Legendary Edition – $38.99
- The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack – $24.49
- The Sims 4 Island Living Expansion Pack – $32.49
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 w/ Season pass – $15.89
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe – $17.00
- World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth – $40.49
