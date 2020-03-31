Earlier today, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered launched on PS4, but, as the name might suggest, it leaves off two major parts of the 2009 original. Neither the Spec Ops co-op mode or the game’s multiplayer made the jump to this new version, instead focusing strictly on the campaign. So why is there no Modern Warfare 2 remastered multiplayer? The decision to leave multiplayer out of the remaster (where conversely Modern Warfare Remastered did include a multiplayer component) was made in the interest of maintaining Modern Warfare 2019’s “seamless multiplayer playground, a vision that has further been enhanced with the release of Warzone.

With last year’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward aimed to bring the multiplayer community together in an unprecedented way. Not only does progression carry across all of the game’s various modes, from the campaign to multiplayer, but it was also the first major AAA release to launch with cross-play across consoles and PC. The ongoing free seasonal updates keep the community together in a way that Call of Duty has never accomplished before. The free-to-play Warzone is a separate game but also connects directly in with the Modern Warfare experience, only serving to expand the multiplayer community. Launching a separate remastered Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer would have segmented the audience and undone what Infinity Ward has worked so hard to accomplish since Modern Warfare’s release last year.

That’s not to say that Infinity Ward is leaving Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer elements on the table, however. Classic maps have already been revamped and added to the 2019 game, while Warzone’s massive map includes areas that were built using familiar Modern Warfare 2 environments. With continued support, Infinity Ward is planning to expand that offering even more to ensure the Modern Warfare multiplayer community gets to experience additional “classic map experiences…within the Modern Warfare universe.” Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered also includes bonuses for the Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone to entice players to that community if they aren’t a part of it already.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now on PSN (next month on Xbox and PC) for those who want to relive the 2009 classic or experience it for the first time. Call of Duty Modern Warfare is out now, featuring a unified multiplayer experience. Call of Duty Warzone is available as a free-to-play download separately or as part of Modern Warfare.

[Source: Activision]