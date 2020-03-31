As previously promised, Kojima Productions has brought Photo Mode to Death Stranding on the PlayStation 4. To access the new feature, all players need to do is download the latest update, Version 1.12. Like Photo Mode in other games, Death Stranding’s allows players to take and edit pictures to their liking in-game.

Kojima Productions shared the news with fans in the following tweet, outlining what the new feature adds to the experience:

I know you all have been waiting for this. The latest update (v.1.12) for #DeathStranding is now available, and features Photo Mode! Change angles, colors, frames, expressions and more! What will you snap?#TommorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/whPvRDVG2u — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) March 31, 2020

The studio announced Photo Mode several weeks ago for the PC version, leaving PS4 fans to wonder if the Sony platform would receive similar content. It seemingly didn’t take long to implement the mode, given its unveiling for PS4 just last week. There was some question if a recent work-from-home order at Kojima Productions would push the implementation of the photo mode (or if PS4 users would need to wait until the PC release of the game) but it looks like the update is available now so people can explore photography of the picturesque environments in Kojima’s social distancing simulator.

Since Death Stranding’s release last November, Kojima Productions has rolled out a number of updates. While Photo Mode certainly counts among the most significant, a couple of others have been impressive in the own right. For instance, an patch in late November added the option to increase in-game text size. This addition was especially helpful, considering Death Stranding’s notoriously small in-game text at launch. Another allowed players to dispose of vehicles that had been abandoned blocking critical paths.

Death Stranding is available now on the PS4. The Norman Reedus-starring title hits PC this summer on June 2nd. With the studio’s staff now working remotely from home, it’s unclear whether or not this date may change in the weeks ahead.

[Source: Kojima Productions on Twitter]