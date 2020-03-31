Ready those pickaxes Minecraft fans, Minecraft Dungeons launches in just a couple of months. The latest adventure from Mojang comes to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms on May 26th. Minecraft Dungeons‘ Standard Edition will run costumers $19.99. Meanwhile, the Hero Edition is priced at $29.99. The latter includes Hero Pass, featuring a Hero Cape, a chicken pet, and two player skins. It will also contain two future DLC packs.

Mojang’s latest was originally set for a late April release date. However, the studio’s desire to ensure the health of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a one month delay.

A new title set within the Minecraft universe, Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler-style adventure. Up to four players in local or online co-op can battle alongside each other one level at a time, all in an effort to seize power from the villainous Arch-Illager and his minions. Players can do this and more while making use of a whole host of artifacts, weapons, and enchantments. Like Minecraft, this new entry will allow players to build their character in whichever manner they prefer. As such, there are no character classes.

Each level will consist of handcrafted elements and those of the procedural variety. All come together to seamlessly mesh with the mission objectives and Minecraft Dungeons‘ overarching narrative. As a result, parts of every mission will go unchanged, but mobs, paths, and treasures will be different each time a player dives into the experience.

For now, the game’s multiplayer options will only work for players on the same platform. Yet, an FAQ section on the Minecraft website notes that Mojang is working on cross-play for all platforms. Should the studio’s attempts prove successful, expect cross-play to go live sometime in the “near future” with a free game update post-launch.

