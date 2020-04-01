The latest PlayStation Store sale is one in celebration of spring’s arrival. It knocks down prices on a litany of games, many of which are up to 50 percent off regular price. PS Store’s Spring Sale covers fairly recent releases, such as Death Stranding and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Somewhat older gems are on offer as well, including DOOM 2016, God of War, and Dark Souls III. The sale is currently live now and will end on April 28th. However, PlayStation will refresh the lineup of games in a couple of weeks on April 15th.

Of those mentioned above, Death Stranding and Fallen Order now cost $29.99 and $35.99, respectively. DOOM 2016’s sale price sits at $7.99; the 1993 entry, DOOM 3, and DOOM II (Classic) are all on sale, too. God of War, God of War III Remastered, and Dark Souls III are all priced at $14.99. The $14.99 price point offers a number of other gems, such as A Way Out, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Dragon Ball FighterZ, The Last of Us Remastered, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.

For $19.99, costumers can grab A Plague Tale: Innocence, Days Gone, Just Dance 2020, L.A. Noire, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Tetris Effect. Other noteworthy sale prices include AC III: Remastered for $15.99, Batman Arkham Collection for $17.99, BioShock: The Collection for $12.99, Kingdom Hearts III for $17.99, Mortal Kombat 11 at $23.99, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for $3.99.

Again, while the PS Store Spring Sale comes to a close on April 28th, a lineup refresh kicks in on April 15th. Regardless, keep a close watch on the calendar, so you can grab what you want before the sale ends.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]