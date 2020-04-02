The Sony Corporation has established a $100 million USD relief fund for global coronavirus aid. With this newly created fund, Sony plans to support three key areas. Assistance for workers in “frontline medical and first responder efforts” serve as one area of support. Aid will also go to students and educators who must respectively learn and work remotely. Finally, Sony’s fund will help the entertainment industry’s various creative communities, music, film, games, and animation included.

Medical support will take shape in the form of a $10 million donation to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Funds additionally being allocated towards Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Sony’s plans further include working with “external partners” to find other ways aid can be offered to the virus’ prevention and treatment initiatives.

With regards to education, countless children are presently losing opportunities due to school closures worldwide. Thus, Sony aims to “leverage its technologies in support of education activities.” Moreover, the corporation will work with educators to help achieve such goals.

In terms of creative communities in music, film, games, and animation, Sony plans to work alongside its industry companies to assist new creators, artists, and more. The relief fund will especially aid those who have been affected by the cancellation or postponement of live events, as well as shut downs of film and TV productions.

Sony employees can offer support, too, courtesy of a “matching gift program,” which will be extended to the company’s roughly 110,000 global employees.

Sony’s other efforts to help during this hectic time recently surfaced due to a reported memo sent to employees. The corporation’s European and North American divisions have been advised to work remotely. All workers, “regardless of ability to perform remote work,” will continue to receive pay. Apparently, the same holds true for contract workers, according to journalist Patrick Klepek who was briefed about the memo in question.

[Source: Sony Global]

