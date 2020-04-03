2D sandbox adventure Terraria just hit another incredible sales milestone. As of this month, the title has crossed 30 million in sales across all platforms. To celebrate, developer Re-Logic launched a brand-new update for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The patch, Update 1.3.5, is already live on both platforms. It brings those versions to content parity with PC for the first time.

Re-Logic and publisher 505 Games also released “First Two Nights in Terraria Tutorial.” The video in questions, running just under seven minutes long, features below. This tutorial should especially prove a beneficial resource to new players, regardless of whether they play solo or online with friends:

Terraria’s 1.3.5 update introduces a host of changes, including some for language support and translations, as well as UI scale and zoom options. The new content also gives PS4 and Xbox One players access to new furniture, extra armor sets, and much more.

Publisher Spike Chunsoft will launch Terraria’s 1.3.5 update for PS4 players in Japan on an unspecified date. A digital version of the full game for PS4 will go live in Korea on April 13th, courtesy of Re-Logic’s publishing partnership with H2 Interactive.

Re-Logic originally launched Terraria in 2011 on PC. The sandbox title has since released across several other platforms, including PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, 3DS, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. Its last major sales update hit the web a little over three years ago in February 2017, wherein Re-Logic announced a sales total of over 20 million units. Suffice it to say, Terraria’s moving an additional 10 million units in three years’ time represents an incredibly impressive feat.

[Source: Re-Logic]