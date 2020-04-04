Grand Theft Auto V actor Ned Luke, who voiced Michael De Santa, has told fans to stop falling for “clickbait” and rumors about new GTA games, simply because no one outside of Rockstar Games has any information about what’s in store.

Rockstar is one of the few major AAA developers who have the ability to keep their projects tightly under wraps. It’s rare that rumors pertaining to its prized franchises ever have any truth to them. However, that hasn’t stopped fans as well as some members of the press from continuing to report on “leaks” (we’re guilty, we know), much to Luke’s ire.

In an Instagram live chat with fellow GTA V actor Shawn “Solo” Fonteno (Franklin Clinton), Luke said:

They said that GTA VI is going to be based in Vice City; how do these people get all this information about what’s gonna be what? People, do you not understand – do not believe anything that you see on the internet from, you know, Boss Man Fuck the World or whatever his name is or any of those guys. Don’t listen to those guys – they have no inside information, they’re just clickbait. And if you hear it from Rockstar, then you know.

A year-old ‘GTA VI‘ (if that’s even a thing) rumor recently resurfaced, claiming that actor Jorge Consejo is involved in the next entry. Consejo’s official resume listed his role as “The Mexican” in a new GTA game but the actor refused to comment on speculations.

It goes without saying that the next GTA is probably in development. However, we have no credible information about the title.

[Source: OhMrZack via SWEGTA (Twitter)]