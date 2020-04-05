Ubisoft San Francisco, the lead developer of Rocksmith, has announced that it has moved on to a new project and will no longer be creating DLC for 2014’s Rocksmith Remastered.

Rocksmith players will still have something to look forward to as Ubisoft has plans to run weekly events alongside developer streams and “surprises.” No further details were revealed but the announcement hints that Ubisoft San Francisco is working on a musical project similar to its past work.

We have big news today: The Rocksmith team, both here in Ubisoft San Francisco and globally, is thrilled to finally let you know that we’ve been hard at work on a new project! To that end, we now need to shift focus away from DLC creation. As of this week’s Opeth Song Pack, Rocksmith Remastered has concluded its scheduled DLC releases. After 383 weeks of DLC releases, this pack brings us to a total of 1570 songs in the Rocksmith library, spanning over 7 decades (or 3 centuries, in the case of Bachsmith) and covering a multitude of genres for guitar and bass. For over a decade, we’ve watched players learn, grow, and constantly surprise us with your talent, creativity, and eagerness to help one another reach your goals. We truly could not be more proud to play a part in this guitar journey with you. Although we will no longer be releasing new DLC, we still have weekly online content planned for Rocksmith fans. The Rocksmith Dev Stream will continue (in a new format), along with some more surprises. We will also continue to share updates for our new project when we’re ready on our website, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. From everyone at Rocksmith and Ubisoft, we thank you. Your continued support of Rocksmith is humbling, and we can’t wait to start the next leg of our music learning journey together.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Ubisoft]