Steamforged Games is teaming with Capcom once more to create Resident Evil 3: The Board Game. A Kickstarter for the tabletop adventure will go live later this month on April 28th. Specifics about the crowdfunding campaign remain under wraps for the time being. However, upon the campaign’s reaching 2,500 followers, Steamforged Games will unlock an exclusive Jill Valentine minifigure. Signups are currently available to anyone wanting to receive notifications about the Kickstarter’s forthcoming launch.

Resident Evil 3: The Board Game will allow for solo play or co-op with up to four players. The survival horror experience will feature a campaign that lasts upwards of 19 hours or more. Players who want to engage with something a little shorter can take on one-shot scenarios. Either way, Resident Evil 3 characters such as Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira rest at the heart of the adventure.

To survive, players will need to rely upon strategic resource management, especially since the tension deck mechanic from Resident Evil 2’s board game is returning. This particular mechanic will throw curveballs when they’re least expected in an attempt to “replicate the terrifying suspense of the video game.”

As noted above, this isn’t Steamforged’s first rodeo with a Resident Evil tabletop game. Last year the company launched Resident Evil 2: The Board Game. It, too, featured a lengthy co-op campaign for up to four players. Steamforged is also responsible for Dark Souls, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Devil May Cry tabletop titles, all of which were incredibly successful with their respective Kickstarter campaigns.

Of course, the easiest way to venture through the horrors of Resident Evil 3 now is in Capcom’s newly released remake. If recent rumors prove true, Resident Evil fans may have even more to look forward as the year carries on. A recent report suggests details about RE8 may surface in the coming months.

[Source: Kickstarter via IGN]