It seems Sony may add a few more big titles to PlayStation Now in the very near future. A screenshot posted on ResetEra suggests Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 will soon join the lineup. As of writing, such additions have yet to receive confirmation from Sony.

Yesterday evening, ResetEra user Lant_War shared a screenshot from a French forum, featuring a PS Now advert. Within the ad are three icons, each for Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019. Should the supposed ad prove real, it’s unclear when Sony will expand the streaming service with these new additions.

According to Push Square, a Spider-Man ad appeared on the PS Now page for the PS Store’s European site. The publication claims the listing featured an end date of July 7, 2020. Perhaps it’s since been removed, though. I’ve yet to see the advert appear on either the European or North American versions of PS Now’s webpage. It’s also yet to pop up on the service’s PS Store listing.

Such new entries would not be much of a surprise. After all, Control, which launched in August 2019, came to the service last month. Shadow of the Tomb Raider currently serves as a PS Now offer, as well. Many may recall that Lara Croft’s latest adventure hit stores not too long after Spider-Man’s September 2018 launch. Both Control and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will leave the PS Now lineup later this year.

A few other major PS4 exclusives have come and gone on PS Now, too. God of War, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Horizon Zero Dawn count among the most notable. The latter two titles leave the service today. God of War departed earlier this year, along with Infamous: Second Son and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

PlayStation Now is available at a monthly price of $9.99 and a yearly cost of $60.

