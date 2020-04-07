Similar to the original Overcooked, Overcooked 2 now has a Gourmet Edition, packing in all previously released DLC. It is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms at the discounted price of $36.37. This launch discount will only last for a limited period of time, though. Once it ends, on a currently unspecified date, the price will increase to $48.49. Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition will become available for PC via Steam later this month on April 16th.

Publisher Team17 shared the news on its official website, outlining Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition’s content as follows:

Overcooked! 2 and every piece of previously released downloadable content – “Surf ‘n’ Turf,” “Campfire Cook Off,” “Night of the Hangry Horde,” and “Carnival of Chaos.”

– “Surf ‘n’ Turf,” “Campfire Cook Off,” “Night of the Hangry Horde,” and “Carnival of Chaos.” 58 chefs ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the “Too Many Cooks” pack.

ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the “Too Many Cooks” pack. Dozens of kitchens – the base game and downloadable content will take you on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful kitchens!

– the base game and downloadable content will take you on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful kitchens! An appetizing menu of recipes – Serve a delicious selection of 26 recipes.

– Serve a delicious selection of 26 recipes. Co-op multiplayer – Aim for those high scores with up to four players in both local and online co-op.

Get a look at the Gourmet Edition’s mad and manic gameplay in the launch trailer below:

Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games originally launched Overcooked! 2 in the summer of 2018. Its release was met with much praise across the board. Our review of the sequel awarded it an 8.5 out of 10, applauding the incredibly fun co-op play, improved graphics, and creative level design.

This isn’t the only surprise Team17 has been cooking up, either. Sometime this year, the company plans to unleash another Worms entry. Details are scant for now, but more information should surface soon.

[Source: Team17]