These streets are about to overflow with rage for the fourth time, but now with some style. The newest Streets of Rage 4 trailer is all about going retro, with an array of the franchise’s characters sporting both new and old looks. And for those who are in it for the legendary tunes of Streets of Rage, the original soundtracks from the first two games in the franchise will make an appearance.

Announced by developer Dotemu via their YouTube channel, the new trailer shows a striking contrast between the newer style found in Streets of Rage 4 and the pixel-perfect skin recreations of past character looks. The trailer also confirms that past brawlers will make their return to the streets, though only available in their old-school skin form. Twelve additional characters show up in the trailer, including favorites like Skate and Blaze.

The big news for many fans, however, will be the inclusion of the Streets of Rage 1 and 2 soundtracks as selectable audio playlists. For many the musical compositions of Japanese creators Yuzo Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima are the definitive sound of the Sega Genesis era, not to mention that the original music just slaps.

For those out of the loop, the Streets of Rage 4 store listing says,

The all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, is a trilogy of beat ‘em up known for this timeless gameplay and electronic dance influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand drawn visuals and a God tier soundtrack. An iconic series like Streets of Rage got its iconic characters: Axel, Blaze, Adam and other veterans reunited to clean up the streets. With some brand-new moves and kickass tracks to take a listen, our heroes are ready to dish out beatdowns to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force.

Streets of Rage 4 is available soon on PlayStation 4, with a physical release coming from Limited Run Games and it includes an amazing Sega Genesis-style clamshell box.