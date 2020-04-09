Developer Amplitude Studios recently announced plans to launch roguelike Dungeon of the Endless this spring on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Evidently, the team aims to keep the promise. Digital and physical iterations of the title will hit the both systems next month on May 15th. Playdigious is publishing the roguelike, but Merge Games will distribute a physical version.

The physical edition on PS4 will run customers $29.99, while the Switch copies retail for $34.99. This version will pack in plenty of goodies, too. In addition to the base game, players will gain access to the following DLC: Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team, and Organic Matters. Dungeon of the Endless‘ physical edition is to also pack in a 16-page sprite booklet and Escape Pod keyring.

In announcing a release date, Playdigious unleashed a brand-new trailer for Dungeon of the Endless. See the forthcoming roguelike in action in the video below:

Dungeon of the Endless is set in the Auriga system, where imprisoned criminals are stationed aboard the Success prison ship. To work time off their sentences, these prisoners must help colonize the unexplored Auriga Prime, a planet of water, flora, temperate zones, and a crust embedded with metals.

Auriga Prime is home to more than its fair share of mysteries, too. Chief among them are details concerning past inhabitants known as the Endless, an ancient race that once traveled the galaxy. The prisoners aboard the Success soon find themselves deeply embroiled in the mystery of the Endless, after the Success enters Auriga Prime’s orbit and the planet’s defense system kicks in. Before long, the Success crashes to the ground below, where a few prisoners survive courtesy of the ship’s pod-like holding cells. As the game’s title suggests, they awake in a dungeon-like Endless facility.

Dungeon of the Endless originally hit Steam in late 2014. An Xbox One version followed a couple of years later in March 2016.

[Source: Gematsu]