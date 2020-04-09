The UK’s EGX 2020 event still plans on moving full steam ahead. Event organizers Gamer Network and ReedPOP have scheduled dates for the consumer show, which will take place later this year from September 17th to September 20th. Tickets for the show are slated to go on sale soon. London’s ExCel center will host this year’s festivities, though it’s presently being used as a temporary NHS Nightingale hospital for coronavirus patients.

Gamer Network and ReedPOP promise to continue monitoring the coronavirus situation in the months ahead. ReedPOP’s Head of UK Events, David Lilley, noted the following in a statement on the matter, “We are doing the best we can during this unprecedented time, looking to the future with hope while we work now with diligence, constantly monitoring the situation and following guidance from the UK government.”

News of the EGX 2020 dates comes just weeks after Gamer Network and ReedPOP postponed EGX Rezzed, which was set to take place during the last week of March at London’s Tobacco Dock. The indie showcase will still occupy London’s Tobacco Dock, but is now marked down for July 2nd through July 4th.

For now, little is known about the event’s specifics. However, Dead by Daylight fans can look forward to seeing developer Behaviour Interactive. In February, the studio announced plans to appear at the show. Such news came alongside the announcement of an international tour, involving Behaviour Interactive’s intention to host fan events and exclusive press screenings, as well as share details about future projects. It remains to be seen how coronavirus has affected these intentions.

