Yo, that lair? The impossible one? What if it were a little less impossible? Have no fear, as Playtonic is here with a Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair update that makes the title of the game veer into false advertising territory (though if it was beatable, was this title ever accurate to begin with?). Anyone brave enough to have ventured into the Impossible Lair knows that the difficulty spike ranges from a fun romp to downright maddening, so the developer is here to throw us casuals a break. The patch update announced today will feature a “state switch” option for the titular lair, nerfing its overbearing difficulty with the addition of checkpoints that also save your best bee shield score.

No more running in and blowing through your shield just to reach an area where you know you could clear it with just a little more help. Playtonic says, “Each section now ends with a Checkpoint (Checkmates, technically). Checkpoints save your best “Bee Shield score”, meaning you can choose which sections to start from, practice and improve on! Using these checkpoints is entirely optional.”

Bee-utiful. Ugh. Sorry. Couldn’t resist.

Not enough content for your Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair needs? The game is also getting some new tunes. Chip-tune creator Tater-Tot Tunes remade the Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair soundtrack in the style of the 8-bit classics. The new, old soundtrack is available from the options menu without any additional work or purchases. The soundtrack will also come to streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

If Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair hasn’t been on your radar then now is a good chance to check it out. The game more than resembles the likes of Donkey Kong Country on the SNES and is a nice challenge for any player’s platforming skills. Give it a try soon when the update goes live, lest you bee–

No. No more bee puns. We’re done here.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is out now on PlayStation 4.