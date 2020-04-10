Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s free-to-play Call of Duty offering, launched approximately one month ago. Within a 24-hour timeframe, more than six million players had joined the experience. After three days, that number ballooned to over 15 million. Warzone’s player-base then swelled to a whopping 30 million with just 10 days under its belt. It should come as no surprise, then, that the numbers keep climbing. The latest count from Activision confirms a reach of more than 50 million players across the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

This new tally comes courtesy of a celebratory post on the franchise’s official Twitter page, which features below:

Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

Suffice it to say, such exponential growth in a short span of time is incredibly impressive. No doubt both Activision and developer Infinity Ward are beyond pleased. While Warzone is indeed a free experience, players can still spend money on cosmetics, the Battle Pass, weapon blueprints, and other in-game items.

This stat is also highlighted by Call of Duty topping the PS4 PSN download charts for the month of March, with Modern Warfare taking the top spot for paid games and Warzone dominating on the free-to-play side. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered also landed at spot #5 despite launching on the final day of the month.

As time goes on, Infinity Ward intends to continue supporting its Warzone free-to-play venture. Just recently, a new mode went live in the form of Quads, allowing for teams of four. A recent leak suggests Duos may soon be on the way, as well. Though the leak emerged in a since-deleted update on Warzone’s website, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have confirmed Duos as future content.

Anyone can jump into Call of Duty: Warzone now for free on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Bored between matches? Make sure to tune into the all-digital online Call of Duty League that just returned this weekend!

[Source: Call of Duty on Twitter]