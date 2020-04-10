CD Projekt RED previously teased its DLC plans for Cyberpunk 2077, notably mentioning that fans should expect a similar roll out to that of The Witcher 3. During a recent investor call, the studio reiterated those intentions. In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 will have “no less” DLC than the last mainline Witcher entry. While CD Projekt can’t divulge concrete details just yet, the studio does plan on sharing more information ahead of Cyberpunk 2077’s September release.

During a recent Polish investor Q&A, translated by VGC, CDPR President Adam Kiciński briefly outlined plans for the sci-fi title’s post-launch content. Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 will feature “no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had.” Kiciński’s statement indicates the volume of DLC will at least meet that of the team’s previous RPG. With that in mind, there’s no doubt plenty of content to look forward to.

Within a year of release, The Witcher 3 receive two massive story expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, each of which felt like individual games in their own right. CDPR additionally released 16 pieces of DLC, including weapons, several quests, armor sets for Geralt, alternate outfits for Yen and Ciri, as well as New Game Plus.

The public will learn more about what’s in store for Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC in “a similar scenario to The Witcher 3,” Kiciński hinted. This suggests such details will go live at least three months or so ahead of launch. In other words, the wait won’t be a very long one.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches later this year on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Fans can explore the world of Night City ahead of time, though. Dark Horse’s The World of Cyberpunk 2077 lore book will arrive this summer on June 17th. Preorders are already live for the 192-page tome, which costs $39.99. A Deluxe Edition will run costumers $99.99.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]