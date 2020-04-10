While CD Projekt RED’s transition to remote work is unlikely to cause any major issues for Cyberpunk 2077‘s forthcoming release, the studio does anticipate minor troubles. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, recording studios are currently shuttered. As such, any last minute pick-up sessions cannot presently be managed. This could result in the studio’s having to add some voice work performances to the RPG via a day one patch.

The company’s Senior VP of Business Development, Michal Nowakowski, explained the potential voice over concerns during a recent financial results call. Nowakowski noted that as of now, “we don’t really see any major (…) risks related to the launch that may impede us or stop us in any way from launching in September.” With regards to the voice work for Cyberpunk 2077, he explained the “vast majority of the voice overs” have already been recorded.

Nowakowski continued, adding that if coronavirus-related issues are encountered, they can be easily be resolved in a post-launch patch.

…there are always some last pick-up sessions, and we’re not very worried about that because that’s something we can record even later and add in the form of a digital patch, so by the moment the customers will actually buy the game in September they would just download a file which would add the missing pieces of recordings, but that process has been hampered a little bit. But it’s not something we identified as a major, major risk. It’s literally the only thing that’s on our radar, everything else we are either already past that hurdle, so we’re not really impacted by it, or things are progressing smoothly or business as usual I would say.

During the conference call, Nowakowski additionally spoke on the progress of development. “The game is in a complete form,” he said. Much of the remaining work concerns polish, bug fixes, and the like.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CD Projekt confirmed the sci-fi title will receive “no less” DLC than The Witcher 3. Details remain under wraps for the time being, but fans should expect a news roll out ahead of launch. Furthermore, the studio recently explained why it’s yet to share details on a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077. Essentially, since Sony remains mum about cross-gen releases, CD Projekt can’t “jump the gun” and publicly unveil any of its plans.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. A lore book from Dark Horse, The World of Cyberpunk 2077, will release on June 17th. The book’s standard edition ($39.99) and Deluxe Edition ($99.99) are currently available for preorder.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]

