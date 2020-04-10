Square Enix previously promised that fans would receive access to free Final Fantasy VII Remake themes on PlayStation 4. It seems the publisher has held to said promise. The first of such themes is now available to anyone who downloads the remake’s free demo before May 11th. Another theme is exclusive to PS Plus members, and features Cloud looking toward the city of Midgar.

Check out the first theme in action below, courtesy of Wario64 on Twitter:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE PS4 Theme is free on US PSN (must claim the demo first) https://t.co/cI2q1dKBxE FFVII Remake Demo https://t.co/8UNxO1smIM Demo must be claimed by May 11th pic.twitter.com/04ZqHn4rO1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 10, 2020

Wario64 shared a similar video for the Cloud theme. Check it out in the following Twitter post:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Cloud PS4 Theme video preview. US PSN link: https://t.co/19wIhttj5n pic.twitter.com/j04GbwXEDI — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 10, 2020

There also exists a third PS4 theme, which features Sephiroth front and center. However, it is only available as a preorder bonus to customers through Amazon. It currently remains unknown whether this theme will become available to fans by other means at a later date.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 4. Thus far, reviews are largely favorable across the board. Our review awards Square Enix’s latest a 10 out of 10, notably celebrating the recreation of iconic moments, characters, and locales. FFVII Remake’s battle system receives its fair share of applause, as well. The remake will launch on other platforms early next year.

[Source: PlayStation Network via Wario64 on Twitter]