Modern Warfare Topped March’s PS Store Download Charts, DOOM Eternal Debuted at 4 in the US

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped March’s PlayStation Store downloads in both Europe and the United States. The runner ups in both regions were sports titles, with MLB The Show 20 claiming no. 2 in the U.S. and FIFA 20 claiming no. 2 in Europe. The unstoppable Grand Theft Auto V claimed third position in both charts.

With ten days in the market, new entrant DOOM Eternal debuted at no. 4 in the U.S. but didn’t enjoy the same popularity in Europe, where it debuted outside the top ten at no. 14. Modern Warfare 2 Remastered also performed better in the U.S. chart, rounding up the top five, compared to its debut at no. 20 in Europe.

March’s top 20 downloads in both regions are as follows:

Europe

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (13)
  2. EA SPORTS FIFA 20 (7)
  3. Grand Theft Auto V (1)
  4. The Sims 4 (RE)
  5. Minecraft (6)
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (3)
  7. God of War (RE)
  8. Gran Turismo Sport (RE)
  9. Assassin’s Creed Origins (RE)
  10. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (20)
  11. Rocket League (15)
  12. Battlefield V (RE)
  13. The Crew 2 (RE)
  14. DOOM Eternal (New)
  15. TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT (RE)
  16. Need for Speed Payback (RE)
  17. Far Cry 5 (RE)
  18. Need for Speed (RE)
  19. Red Dead Redemption 2 (9)
  20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (New)

United States

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  2. MLB The Show 20
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. DOOM Eternal
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
  6. Minecraft
  7. NBA 2K20
  8. Nioh 2
  9. THE FOREST
  10. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  11. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  12. Persona 5 Royal
  13. TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  14. EA SPORTS FIFA 20
  15. Rocket League
  16. RESIDENT EVIL 2
  17. The Sims 4
  18. EA SPORTS NHL 20
  19. DOOM
  20. EA SPORTS UFC 3

[Source: PlayStation Blog (EU, US)]

