Call of Duty: Modern Warfare topped March’s PlayStation Store downloads in both Europe and the United States. The runner ups in both regions were sports titles, with MLB The Show 20 claiming no. 2 in the U.S. and FIFA 20 claiming no. 2 in Europe. The unstoppable Grand Theft Auto V claimed third position in both charts.

With ten days in the market, new entrant DOOM Eternal debuted at no. 4 in the U.S. but didn’t enjoy the same popularity in Europe, where it debuted outside the top ten at no. 14. Modern Warfare 2 Remastered also performed better in the U.S. chart, rounding up the top five, compared to its debut at no. 20 in Europe.

March’s top 20 downloads in both regions are as follows:

Europe

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (13) EA SPORTS FIFA 20 (7) Grand Theft Auto V (1) The Sims 4 (RE) Minecraft (6) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (3) God of War (RE) Gran Turismo Sport (RE) Assassin’s Creed Origins (RE) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (20) Rocket League (15) Battlefield V (RE) The Crew 2 (RE) DOOM Eternal (New) TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON BREAKPOINT (RE) Need for Speed Payback (RE) Far Cry 5 (RE) Need for Speed (RE) Red Dead Redemption 2 (9) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (New)

United States

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare MLB The Show 20 Grand Theft Auto V DOOM Eternal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Minecraft NBA 2K20 Nioh 2 THE FOREST Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Persona 5 Royal TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Rocket League RESIDENT EVIL 2 The Sims 4 EA SPORTS NHL 20 DOOM EA SPORTS UFC 3

[Source: PlayStation Blog (EU, US)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.