The latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine offers some interesting tidbits about Ghost of Tsushima, specifically with regards to gameplay. For one, Sucker Punch’s upcoming title won’t feature waypoints. The magazine’s preview also outlines details concerning stealth and player-choice.

OPM’s preview confirms that waypoints in Ghost of Tsushima are non-existent. This will allow players to more realistically navigate the island of Tsushima. From the magazine’s description, it sounds as though navigation will function similar to that of AC Odyssey, whereby players use directions and landmarks to traverse the map. The following magazine excerpt, courtesy of SpielTimes, notes,

Again nodding to realism, you explore the island’s lush environments without the help of waypoints, choosing where to explore next using landmarks and your knowledge of the world. Sucker Punch is no stranger to creating open worlds, but the fairly minimalist nature of the environments is a bit of a departure for the developer. Time in the story will pass as you explore, with titles telling you how much time it’s been since the invasion began.

Another intriguing tidbit concerns side-characters and allies. Apparently, the strength of a character’s bond to Jin will be based solely on player-choice. If disagreements get too heated, for instance, Jin and a former ally may end up trading blows.

With regards to gameplay, the preview teases that Mongol camps and Mongol-occupied castles can be infiltrated either stealthily or with a full-on action approach. Myriad tools, such as grappling hooks, sticky arrows, etc., will allow Jin to enter and exit these areas undetected if a player so chooses.

Moreover, Ghost of Tsushima is set to begin with the Mongol empire’s attack on the island of Tsushima. Throughout the adventure, on-screen titles will inform players of how much time has passed since the invasion. In addition, it seems story and time will pass, too, as the player explores the open-world. However, it’s not yet clear how this may affect the overarching experience.

As the magazine confirms, Ghost of Tsushima remains on track to release this summer on June 26th.

