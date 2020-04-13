Aspyr Media brought Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast to the PlayStation 4 via PSN in late 2019. Last month, the title’s predecessor, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, hit the platform, too. Now Aspyr Media is teaming with Limited Run Games to provide collectors with physical copies of both entries on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Preorders for the limited physical editions will go live on Friday, April 24th at 10:00am EST via Limited Run’s website. Preorders for a dual pack featuring both experiences and a slip cover will go live at the same time. Since preorders are only scheduled to run for four weeks, those interested should probably act fast when the time comes.

Limited-run Collector’s Editions for Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast are also in the works. According to Gematsu, a small number of “predetermined quantity batch pre-orders” will become available on April 24th, too. Batch one will be up for grabs at 10:00am EST; Limited Run Games is planning the second round for 6:00pm EST. Each game’s Collector’s Edition includes the following for the price of $74.99:

Either Jedi Academy or Jedi Outcast

Boardgame-style rigid box with foil stamping

Individually numbered certificate of authenticity

Booklet of retrospective essays

SteelBook Case

6 art cards

Lucasfilm USB Drive

18×24 poster

Commemorative coin

Jedi Knight antique pin

See images of the Classic Edition, Dual Pack, and Collector’s Edition in the images below. PS4 versions of the Dual Pack and Collector’s Edition are not featured, but will be available for preorder during the aforementioned times.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Physical Editions Incoming for PS4 and Switch WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Limited Run Games on Twitter via Gematsu]