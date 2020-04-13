For the week ending in April 11th, The Last of Us Remastered climbed its way back onto the UK’s physical sales chart. In doing so, the remaster landed at number 10, after ascending to number 17 during the previous week. It’s a pretty impressive feat, but not too surprising given the circumstances surrounding The Last of Us‘ long-awaited sequel.

Being the only new game of note to launch last week (Editor’s Note: And a damn fine one at that!) Final Fantasy VII Remake easily debuted at number one. It was followed by mainstays Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons at spots number two and three, respectively. Resident Evil 3, another recent release, fell several places to number seven, though sales worldwide impressively topped two million in a mere five days. As noted above, Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic adventure rounded out the top 10 best-selling boxed titles.

The 10 top-selling physical games in the UK for the week ending in April 11th are as follows:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Forza Horizon 4 Resident Evil 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered

It’s probably safe to attribute The Last of Us Remastered’s ascent on the sales charts to its sequel’s delay. Sony postponed both Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR indefinitely, due to logistical issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, Sony has yet to make a final decision about possible digital-only releases. Anyone who preordered either of the two titles via the PlayStation Store should receive a refund. As of now, Sony’s other major exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima, is currently on track for its June release, even getting some new information released today about waypoints (and the lack thereof) in the game.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]