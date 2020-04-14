Mimimi Productions’ Wild West-set tactical stealth game, Desperados III, has received details about its Collector’s Edition. Publisher THQ Nordic plans to sell the special packaging across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms for $119.99. The PC version has a price tag of $109.99 attached. Desperados III’s Collector’s Edition is replete with specially crafted items, including a music box with five interchangeable figurines. Preorders are currently live on the game’s official website.

All of the following feature in the collector’s box:

Copy of Desperados III

5×6-inch figurines of the Desperados: John Cooper, Kate O’Hara, Doc McCoy, Isabelle Moreau and Hector Mendoza

A music box, which plays a piece of the soundtrack

Official art book

Official soundtrack CD

Desperados III Season Pass including three new missions, due to release post-launch in 2020 and tell the story of a new adventure that takes place after the main game’s events

Eight postcards

Premium box

A trailer for the Collector’s Edition accompanied the news, showing off each of the packaged items. Check it out in the video below:

Desperados III’s five playable characters will each bring their own set of skills to the experience. Like any other tactical strategy title, players will need to carefully plan every move, devising the optimal way in which to tackle the game’s myriad paths. Not every situation will demand lethal force, either. Players may find themselves wanting to rely on non-lethal options, too.

Serving as a prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, Desperados III is expected to cover quite the interesting narrative. At its core rests John Cooper, who joins other Desperados on a quest for redemption. The gang’s journey will lead them through marshes, rural towns, and a host of other Wild West settings. Ultimately, they’re bound for a showdown fit for legends.

As of writing, THQ Nordic has yet to unveil a firm release date for Desperados III, but it’s slated for a PS4, PC, and Xbox One release sometime this summer.

[Source: THQ Nordic]